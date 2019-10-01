wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Network Gets Partial Chromecast Support, New Brand T-Shirts Released, Table For 3 Preview Clip

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series

– The WWE Network has a certain level of support for Chromecast again. PWInsider reports that the iOS version of the WWE App has been updated and now includes support for Video on Demand content.

– WWE Shop is now selling new T-Shirts for Raw and SmackDown with the brands’ new logos, along with new T-Shirts for Cedric Alexander and Becky Lynch.

– WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s General Managers episode of Table For 3 featuring Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle and Vickie Guerrero:

RAW, Smackdown, Table For 3, WWE Network

