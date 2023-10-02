wrestling / News
What’s Available on WWE Network and Peacock This Week
October 2, 2023
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:
This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
Monday, Oct. 2
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Monday Night Raw (9/4/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (10/2/23)
Thursday, Oct. 4
This Week in WWE
Friday, Oct. 5
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Womens’ Matches – 10 a.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 6
WWE Main Event (9/14/23)
WWE Fastlane 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET
WWE Fastlane 2023 – 8 p.m. ET
WWE Fastlane 2023 Press Conference – immiedately following WWE Fastlane 2023
Sunday, Oct. 7
Friday Night SmackDown (9/8/23)
