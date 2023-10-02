wrestling / News

What’s Available on WWE Network and Peacock This Week

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Oct. 2
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 3
Monday Night Raw (9/4/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (10/2/23)

Thursday, Oct. 4
This Week in WWE

Friday, Oct. 5
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Womens’ Matches – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 6
WWE Main Event (9/14/23)
WWE Fastlane 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET
WWE Fastlane 2023 – 8 p.m. ET
WWE Fastlane 2023 Press Conference – immiedately following WWE Fastlane 2023

Sunday, Oct. 7
Friday Night SmackDown (9/8/23)

