What’s Scheduled on WWE Network and Peacock This Week

October 30, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Oct. 30
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 31
WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET

Wednesday, Nov. 1
Monday Night Raw (10/2/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT

Thursday, Nov. 2
This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 3
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 4
WWE Main Event (10/12/23)
Ultimate Crown Jewel – 10 a.m. ET
WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff – 12 p.m. ET
WWE Crown Jewel – 8 p.m – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5
WWE The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
Friday Night SmackDown (10/6/23)

