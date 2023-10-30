wrestling / News
What’s Scheduled on WWE Network and Peacock This Week
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:
This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
Monday, Oct. 30
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Oct. 31
WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET
Wednesday, Nov. 1
Monday Night Raw (10/2/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT
Thursday, Nov. 2
This Week in WWE
Friday, Nov. 3
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 4
WWE Main Event (10/12/23)
Ultimate Crown Jewel – 10 a.m. ET
WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff – 12 p.m. ET
WWE Crown Jewel – 8 p.m – 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 5
WWE The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
Friday Night SmackDown (10/6/23)
