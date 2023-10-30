What’s Scheduled on WWE Network and Peacock This Week

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Oct. 30

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 31

WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET

Wednesday, Nov. 1

Monday Night Raw (10/2/23) **

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT

Thursday, Nov. 2

This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 3

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 4

WWE Main Event (10/12/23)

Ultimate Crown Jewel – 10 a.m. ET

WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff – 12 p.m. ET

WWE Crown Jewel – 8 p.m – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5

WWE The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

Friday Night SmackDown (10/6/23)