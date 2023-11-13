wrestling / News

What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the schedule of this week’s new content coming to WWE Network and Peacock. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Nov. 13
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 14
WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET

Wednesday, Nov. 15
Monday Night Raw (10/16/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (11/14/2023)

Thursday, Nov. 16
This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 17
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: Starrcade Spectacular – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 18
WWE Main Event (11/2/23)

Sunday, Nov. 19
Friday Night SmackDown (10/20/23)
wXw Inner Circle 14– 12 p.m. ET

