What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week

WWE has announced the schedule of this week’s new content coming to WWE Network and Peacock. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network Monday, Nov. 13

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 14

WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET Wednesday, Nov. 15

Monday Night Raw (10/16/23) **

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (11/14/2023) Thursday, Nov. 16

This Week in WWE Friday, Nov. 17

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Best of WWE: Starrcade Spectacular – 10 a.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 18

WWE Main Event (11/2/23) Sunday, Nov. 19

Friday Night SmackDown (10/20/23)

wXw Inner Circle 14– 12 p.m. ET