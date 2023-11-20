wrestling / News
What’s Scheduled on WWE Network and Peacock This Week
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:
This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
Monday, Nov. 20
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Tuesday, Nov. 21
WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET
Wednesday, Nov. 22
Monday Night Raw (10/23/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (11/21/2023)
Thursday, Nov. 23
This Week in WWE
Friday, Nov. 24
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Nov. 25
WWE Main Event (11/9/23)
La Previa: Survivor Series 2023 – 10 a.m. ET
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
Ultimate Survivor Series 2023 – 10 a.m. ET
wXw World Tag Team Festival Night 1 – 12 p.m. ET
Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET
Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 – 8 p.m
Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Press Conference – immediately following Survivor Series: WarGames 2023
Sunday, Nov. 26
Friday Night SmackDown (10/27/23)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET
