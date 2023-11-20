wrestling / News

What’s Scheduled on WWE Network and Peacock This Week

November 20, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Nov. 20
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 21
WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET

Wednesday, Nov. 22
Monday Night Raw (10/23/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (11/21/2023)

Thursday, Nov. 23
This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 24
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 25
WWE Main Event (11/9/23)
La Previa: Survivor Series 2023 – 10 a.m. ET
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
Ultimate Survivor Series 2023 – 10 a.m. ET
wXw World Tag Team Festival Night 1 – 12 p.m. ET
Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET
Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 – 8 p.m
Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Press Conference – immediately following Survivor Series: WarGames 2023

Sunday, Nov. 26
Friday Night SmackDown (10/27/23)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

