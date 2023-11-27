wrestling / News

What’s Coming This Week for WWE Network and Peacock

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which you can see below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Nov. 27
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28
WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET

Wednesday, Nov. 29
Monday Night Raw (10/30/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (11/28/2023)

Thursday, Nov. 30
This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 1
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 2
WWE Main Event (11/16/23)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
wXw Femme Fatales – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 3
Friday Night SmackDown (11/3/23)

