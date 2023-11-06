wrestling / News

What’s Available on WWE Network and Peacock This Week

November 6, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Peacock Premium Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Nov. 6
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 7
WWE’s The Bump – LIVE at 1pm ET

Wednesday, Nov. 8
Monday Night Raw (10/9/23) **
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (11/7/2023)

Thursday, Nov. 9
This Week in WWE

Friday, Nov. 10
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome Villains – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 11
WWE Main Event (10/26/23)

Sunday, Nov. 12
Friday Night SmackDown (10/13/23)

