What’s Out On WWE Network & Peacock This Week: Rey Mysterio’s HOF Legacy, More

WWE has released the schedule of new content available on the WWE Network and Peacock this week, including a Best of Rey Mysterio special and more. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Apr. 24

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Championship Wrestling (10 episodes) – 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 26

Monday Night Raw (3/27/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio and JBL)

WWE NXT (4/25/23)

Thursday, Apr. 27

This Week in WWE

Friday, Apr. 28

Best of WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Hall Of Fame Legacy (on demand at 10 AM Eastern)

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 29

WWE Main Event (4/13/23)

wXw Inner Circle 13 – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 30

Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network