What’s Out On WWE Network & Peacock This Week: Rey Mysterio’s HOF Legacy, More
WWE has released the schedule of new content available on the WWE Network and Peacock this week, including a Best of Rey Mysterio special and more. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, Apr. 24
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Championship Wrestling (10 episodes) – 10 a.m. ET
Wednesday, Apr. 26
Monday Night Raw (3/27/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET (featuring Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio and JBL)
WWE NXT (4/25/23)
Thursday, Apr. 27
This Week in WWE
Friday, Apr. 28
Best of WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Hall Of Fame Legacy (on demand at 10 AM Eastern)
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Apr. 29
WWE Main Event (4/13/23)
wXw Inner Circle 13 – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Apr. 30
Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/23)
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network