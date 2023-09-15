wrestling / News
WWE Network and Podcast Divisions Hit By Layoffs Today
September 15, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the WWE Network and Podcasting divisions have been hit with a series of layoffs today, as part of the company’s cost-cutting following the merger with UFC. It’s unknown who or how many people were let go from those areas at this time.
WWE employees have said there have been 40-50 cuts already, maybe more. However, that is speculation and a definitive number was not provided.