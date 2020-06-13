WWE Network Programming Lineup, Watch Along Special, More Set Around Tomorrow’s Backlash

– Per WWE.com, there will be a full slate of programming tomorrow surrounding WWE Backlash 2020 on the WWE Network. This includes a special Sunday episode of The Bump, the Backlash Kickoff Show, a Watch Along special, and more. You can check out the full announcement and programming lineup below:

WWE’s The Bump, The Best of WWE Backlash, Kickoff Show, and Watch Along will broadcast across WWE platforms on Sunday

Get set for WWE Backlash with a full slate of programming surrounding the action-packed event on the WWE Network.

First, catch a special edition of WWE’s The Bump on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch. The Miz & John Morrison will drop in ahead of their Universal Championship Match against Braun Strowman. Paige, Jinder Mahal and MVP will also join the show to help preview the night ahead.

Immediately following WWE’s The Bump is a special presentation of “The Best of Backlash” that will feature a collection of the most memorable matches from the pay-per-view event’s history. Relive Edge and Kurt Angle’s in-ring classic, Goldberg’s dream showdown with The Rock and more great showdowns before a new night of memories is made.

The WWE Backlash Kickoff Show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms and will provide expert analysis ahead of The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, a host of championship clashes and more. Later, a number of huge Superstar appearances highlights WWE Watch Along as Big Show, Mandy Rose, Adam Cole and others will share their reactions throughout the night on WWE YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Finally don’t miss the fourth chapter of WWE Network’s critically-acclaimed “Undertaker: The Last Ride” and a special look back on the episode with Shane McMahon on “Last Ride: Post Mortem” on Sunday.

Catch it all and don’t miss an epic night of WWE Backlash on the award-winning WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.