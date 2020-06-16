wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Programming: More Prime Time Wrestling, NXT & 205 Live, More
WWE has announced the new content for the WWE Network for this week. You can see the full listing below which includes the previously-reported new episodes of WWF Prime Time Wrestling, NXT, 205 Live and more. Starred (*) content is available on the free version of the Network:
Monday:
Prime Time Wrestling (10 episodes) – available now on demand
Raw Talk* – 11 PM ET
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 4 “The Battle Within” (encore) – immediately following Raw Talk
Tuesday
The Best of WWE: The Best of The Undertaker* – 12 PM ET on demand
Wednesday
WWE’s The Bump* – 10 AM ET
Monday Night Raw (5/18/20)* – 10 AM ET on demand
Thursday
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (6/17/20) – 10 PM on demand
Friday
WWE Photo Shoot: Ron Simmons* – 10 AM ET on demand
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday
WWE Main Event (6/4/20) – 10 AM ET on demand
Sunday
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 5 “Revelation” – 10 AM ET on demand
Friday Night SmackDown (5/22/20)* – 10 AM ET on demand
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 5 “Revelation” – 8 PM ET
Last Ride: Post-Mortem – immediately following Undertaker: The Last Ride
