This Week’s WWE Network Programming: More Prime Time Wrestling, NXT & 205 Live, More

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WWF Prime Time Wrestling

WWE has announced the new content for the WWE Network for this week. You can see the full listing below which includes the previously-reported new episodes of WWF Prime Time Wrestling, NXT, 205 Live and more. Starred (*) content is available on the free version of the Network:

Monday:
Prime Time Wrestling (10 episodes) – available now on demand
Raw Talk* – 11 PM ET
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 4 “The Battle Within” (encore) – immediately following Raw Talk

Tuesday
The Best of WWE: The Best of The Undertaker* – 12 PM ET on demand

Wednesday
WWE’s The Bump* – 10 AM ET
Monday Night Raw (5/18/20)* – 10 AM ET on demand

Thursday
WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (6/17/20) – 10 PM on demand

Friday
WWE Photo Shoot: Ron Simmons* – 10 AM ET on demand
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday
WWE Main Event (6/4/20) – 10 AM ET on demand

Sunday
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 5 “Revelation” – 10 AM ET on demand
Friday Night SmackDown (5/22/20)* – 10 AM ET on demand
Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 5 “Revelation” – 8 PM ET
Last Ride: Post-Mortem – immediately following Undertaker: The Last Ride

