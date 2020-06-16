This Week’s WWE Network Programming: More Prime Time Wrestling, NXT & 205 Live, More

WWE has announced the new content for the WWE Network for this week. You can see the full listing below which includes the previously-reported new episodes of WWF Prime Time Wrestling, NXT, 205 Live and more. Starred (*) content is available on the free version of the Network:

Monday:

Prime Time Wrestling (10 episodes) – available now on demand

Raw Talk* – 11 PM ET

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 4 “The Battle Within” (encore) – immediately following Raw Talk

Tuesday

The Best of WWE: The Best of The Undertaker* – 12 PM ET on demand

Wednesday

WWE’s The Bump* – 10 AM ET

Monday Night Raw (5/18/20)* – 10 AM ET on demand

Thursday

WWE NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM BST

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (6/17/20) – 10 PM on demand

Friday

WWE Photo Shoot: Ron Simmons* – 10 AM ET on demand

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday

WWE Main Event (6/4/20) – 10 AM ET on demand

Sunday

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 5 “Revelation” – 10 AM ET on demand

Friday Night SmackDown (5/22/20)* – 10 AM ET on demand

Undertaker: The Last Ride: Chapter 5 “Revelation” – 8 PM ET

Last Ride: Post-Mortem – immediately following Undertaker: The Last Ride