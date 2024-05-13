wrestling / News
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week
May 13, 2024 | Posted by
WWE issued the following regarding this week’s WWE Network programming schedule:
Monday, May 13
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET
Tuesday, May 14
Wednesday, May 15
Monday Night Raw (4/15/24)
WWE NXT (5/14/2024)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET
Thursday, May 16
This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET
Friday, May 17
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
The Best of WWE: King & Queen of the Ring – 10 a.m. ET.
Saturday, May 18
WWE Main Event (4/18/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 10 a.m. ET
Sunday, May 19
Friday Night SmackDown (4/19/24)
