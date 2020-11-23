wrestling / News

WWE Network Programming This Week: Liv Morgan Documentary, More Independent Wrestling

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Liv Morgan

This week’s new content for the WWE Network has been revealed, including the Liv Morgan documentary Liv Forever and more.

Monday, Nov. 23
Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia: Shotzi Blackheart – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
5 uncensored episodes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions – 10 AM ET on demand
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (available on free tier)

Tuesday, Nov. 24
Uncool with Alexa Bliss: Nikki Glaser – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
The Best of WWE: The Best of Sasha Banks – 12 PM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Survivor Series 2020 (encore) – 8 PM ET

Wednesday, Nov. 25
Monday Night Raw (10/26/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Peyton Royce & Isaiah “Swerve” Scott – 10 AM ET (available on free tier)

Thursday, Nov. 26
Notsam Wrestling: “Thankful” – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (11/25/20) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Nov. 27
Swerve City Podcast: Undisputed ERA – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Nov. 28
WWE Main Event (11/12/20) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Drew & A: Shark expert Ocean Ramsey – 10 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: The Best of NXT in PROGRESS, Vol. 2 – 12 PM ET on demand
EVOLVE 136 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 147 – 12 PM ET on demand
wXw Catch Grand Prix #2 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 6 PM ET

Sunday, Nov. 29
Friday Night SmackDown (10/30/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (available on free tier)
Liv Forever – 10 AM ET on demand
Liv Forever – 8 PM ET

