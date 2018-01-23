WWE Network Promo Offering Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania For Free

WWE is offering a new promo for those who have cancelled their WWE Network subscriptions. Wrestling Inc reports that WWE has sent a new promotion to those customers, stating that if they sign back up, they’ll get three months for free. That includes the Royal Rumble (Sunday), Elimination Chamber (February), Fastlane (March) and Wrestlemania 34 (April 8).

WWE is expected to reveal an updated subscriber count when the fourth quarter 2017 earnings are reported. At the end of the third quarter, there were 1.52 million paid subscribers. WWE is projecting 1.47 million for Q4.