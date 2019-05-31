wrestling / News
List Of Devices No Longer Carrying WWE Network
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Network is being pulled from the following devices:
* Amazon Fire Tablets
* Apple TV – 3rd Generation and earlier models
* LG – 2016 and earlier models
* PlayStation 3
* Samsung – 2016 and earlier models
* Samsung and Sony Blu-Ray Players
* Sony – non Android TVs
* Windows 10 Desktop
* Xbox 360
