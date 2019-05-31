List Of Devices No Longer Carrying WWE Network

May 31, 2019 | Posted by

– As previously reported, WWE Network is being pulled from the following devices:

* Amazon Fire Tablets

* Apple TV – 3rd Generation and earlier models

* LG – 2016 and earlier models

* PlayStation 3

* Samsung – 2016 and earlier models

* Samsung and Sony Blu-Ray Players

* Sony – non Android TVs

* Windows 10 Desktop

* Xbox 360