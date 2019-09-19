WWE Network Runs Into Issues For Second Hour of NXT

– The WWE Network ran into issues when it came time for NXT to transition from USA Network to the service. PWInsider reports that the issues occurred right at 9 PM and thus were likely caused by the sudden boost in traffic from people logging in to watch the second hour.

Several other people online noted that they too were having issues; a sampling of the posts on Twitter about it are below.

If you’re having problems with the #WWENetwork for #WWENXT, use a gaming console or mobile phone. Do not use PC. It’s still not working for mt computer but i can watch it on my XBOX & my phone! 🙂 — Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) September 19, 2019

Yo is it me or the WWE Network App not working? — Fatman Josh 🇯🇲 (@thereal786) September 19, 2019