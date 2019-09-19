wrestling / News

WWE Network Runs Into Issues For Second Hour of NXT

September 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The WWE Network ran into issues when it came time for NXT to transition from USA Network to the service. PWInsider reports that the issues occurred right at 9 PM and thus were likely caused by the sudden boost in traffic from people logging in to watch the second hour.

Several other people online noted that they too were having issues; a sampling of the posts on Twitter about it are below.

