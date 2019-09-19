wrestling / News
WWE Network Runs Into Issues For Second Hour of NXT
– The WWE Network ran into issues when it came time for NXT to transition from USA Network to the service. PWInsider reports that the issues occurred right at 9 PM and thus were likely caused by the sudden boost in traffic from people logging in to watch the second hour.
Several other people online noted that they too were having issues; a sampling of the posts on Twitter about it are below.
Why is #WWENetwork not working #WWENetworkisbroken pic.twitter.com/7nAG7XzH0n
— deadmanfan77 (@briannason77) September 19, 2019
If you’re having problems with the #WWENetwork for #WWENXT, use a gaming console or mobile phone. Do not use PC. It’s still not working for mt computer but i can watch it on my XBOX & my phone! 🙂
— Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) September 19, 2019
Yo is it me or the WWE Network App not working?
— Fatman Josh 🇯🇲 (@thereal786) September 19, 2019
@WWENetwork why is the phone vision of your app not working pic.twitter.com/uFUQeEoK9w
— FireFoxxx4HW (@firefoxxx14) September 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch: ‘I Saw Other People Who Just Batted Their Eyelashes to Get Everything’
- Triple H Says Vince McMahon’s Involvement Will Not Change the Core of NXT, Talks NXT vs. AEW
- KM and Pat Buck Reach Out To Big Cass After WrestlePro Incident, Enzo Thanks Fans For Support
- Bruce Prichard on What Happened With Jean-Pierre Lafitte Refusing to Job to Diesel in Montreal, How Montreal Shows Were Booked Differently at the Time