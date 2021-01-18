wrestling / News
WWE Network Schedule For This Week Includes Pat Patterson Documentary
The full schedule of new programming for the WWE Network this week has been announced and includes a Pat Patterson documentary on Sunday.
Monday, Jan. 18
13 classic episodes of Wrestling Challenge – 10 AM ET on demand
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Tuesday, Jan. 19
The Best of WWE: Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Monday Night Raw (12/21/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Booker T, Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
Thursday, Jan. 21
Notsam Wrestling: The Royal Rumble – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (1/20/21) – 10 PM ET on demand
Friday, Jan. 22
WWE Playback: 2020 Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, Jan. 23
WWE Main Event (1/7/21) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
EVOLVE 144 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club #156 – 12 PM ET on demand
The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jan. 24
Friday Night SmackDown (12/25/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair – 10 AM ET on demand
My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson – 10 AM ET on demand
My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson – 8 PM ET
WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair – 9 PM ET
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Slams Ryback for Comments on Wrestling Titles Being ‘Props,’ Ryback Responds
- Renee Paquette Explains How Jon Moxley Leaving WWE Took a Lot of Pressure Off Her Work
- Ethan Page Slams Karate Man Match at Hard to Kill, Says Impact Version Is ‘Hot Garbage’
- Taylor Wilde On The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Division Getting Back To Where it Was Before ‘The Hogan Invasion’