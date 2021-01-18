WWE Network Schedule For This Week Includes Pat Patterson Documentary

The full schedule of new programming for the WWE Network this week has been announced and includes a Pat Patterson documentary on Sunday.

Monday, Jan. 18

13 classic episodes of Wrestling Challenge – 10 AM ET on demand

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Jan. 19

The Best of WWE: Attitude Era Royal Rumble Matches – 12 PM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Monday Night Raw (12/21/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Booker T, Rey Mysterio, Chad Gable, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

Thursday, Jan. 21

Notsam Wrestling: The Royal Rumble – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (1/20/21) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Jan. 22

WWE Playback: 2020 Men’s & Women’s Royal Rumble – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Jan. 23

WWE Main Event (1/7/21) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

EVOLVE 144 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club #156 – 12 PM ET on demand

The Best of PROGRESS Wrestling – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 24

Friday Night SmackDown (12/25/20) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair – 10 AM ET on demand

My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson – 10 AM ET on demand

My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson – 8 PM ET

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair – 9 PM ET