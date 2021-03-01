wrestling / News

WWE Network Schedule This Week Includes A New Goldberg Documentary

March 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network

WWE has revealed this week’s schedule for the WWE Network, which includes a new Goldberg documentary that airs on Sunday.

Monday, Mar. 1
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Mar. 2
WrestleMania 1 (encore) – 8 PM ET

Wednesday, Mar. 3
Monday Night Raw (2/1/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Fandango – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

Thursday, Mar. 4
NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (3/3/21) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Mar. 5
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Mar. 6
WWE Main Event (2/18/21) – 9 AM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
EVOLVE 3 – 12 PM ET on demand
ICW Fight Club 162 – 12 PM ET on demand
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Mar. 7
Friday Night SmackDown (2/5/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Goldberg at 54 – 10 AM ET on demand
HEAVEN – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)
Goldberg at 54 – 8 PM ET
HEAVEN – 8:30 p.m. ET

