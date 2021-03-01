WWE Network Schedule This Week Includes A New Goldberg Documentary

WWE has revealed this week’s schedule for the WWE Network, which includes a new Goldberg documentary that airs on Sunday.

Monday, Mar. 1

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Mar. 2

WrestleMania 1 (encore) – 8 PM ET

Wednesday, Mar. 3

Monday Night Raw (2/1/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump: Beth Phoenix, Fandango – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

Thursday, Mar. 4

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (3/3/21) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Mar. 5

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Mar. 6

WWE Main Event (2/18/21) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

EVOLVE 3 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 162 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Mar. 7

Friday Night SmackDown (2/5/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Goldberg at 54 – 10 AM ET on demand

HEAVEN – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

Goldberg at 54 – 8 PM ET

HEAVEN – 8:30 p.m. ET