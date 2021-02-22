WWE Network Schedule This Week Includes WWE 24: Big E

The WWE Network has revealed this schedule for this week’s new content, including a new episode of WWE 24 on Sunday featuring Big E.

Monday, Feb. 22

Raw Talk – 11 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Elimination Chamber 2021 (encore) – 8 PM ET

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Monday Night Raw (1/25/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

Thursday, Feb. 25

NXT UK – 3 PM ET/8 PM GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET

WWE NXT (2/24/21) – 10 PM ET on demand

Friday, Feb. 26

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, Feb. 27

WWE Main Event (2/11/21) – 9 AM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 10 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

EVOLVE 3 – 12 PM ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 161 – 12 PM ET on demand

PROGRESS Chapter 105 – 12 PM ET on demand

Talking Smack – 2 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Feb. 28

Friday Night SmackDown (1/29/21) – 9 AM ET on demand (also available on free tier)

WWE 24: Big E – 10 AM ET on demand

WWE 24: Big E – 8 PM ET