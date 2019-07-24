WWE Network Announces New Redesign Starting This Week, Preview Released

– As previously reported, WWE is expected to launch a new tiered version of the WWE Network soon. And now, PWInsider is reporting that WWE has sent out an e-mail to current Network subscribers about a new relaunch for the streaming service. You can read the contents of the e-mail below:

We are pleased to inform you that WWE Network is being updated this week with a new design, a simpler navigation and smarter search tools. In addition, please be aware of the following: 1) You will need to log in with your email address and password the first time you use the updated WWE Network on each streaming device.

2) You will NOT need to set up a new account. You should use your existing Network email address and password.

3) The update will occur on different devices at different times during the week. Click here to watch a preview of this update.

While the e-mail doesn’t specifically mention new pay tiers, it looks like the redesign could be part of an effort to go along with that. There’s also a video preview for the Network redesign and relaunch, which you can see HERE.