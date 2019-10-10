wrestling / News
WWE News: Network Show Discussed for Steve Austin, Diamond Resorts Partnering With WWE
– PWInsider reports that ideas were being passed around in WWE recently for a WWE Network show for Steve Austin. Austin is currently featured in the reality show Straight Up Steve Austin on the USA Network.
– Diamond Resorts issued a press release today on a new partnership with WWE for Diamond’s Events of a Lifetime program. You can check out that full announcement below.
Diamond Resorts Partners with WWE
Hosts Exclusive Member Events and Sweepstakes
October 10, 2019 (Las Vegas, NV) – Diamond Resorts will offer members a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend Friday Night SmackDown on October 11, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The opportunity is part of a partnership with WWE and is the latest addition to the resort company’s groundbreaking Events of a Lifetime program. The program offers members hand-picked experiences, such as VIP dinners and exclusive, intimate concerts designed to turn any getaway into an unforgettable escape.
Diamond Resorts kicked off the partnership with a sweepstakes for tickets to WWE Live at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Through the company’s partnership with WWE, the winners were also treated to a backstage meet and greet with WWE Superstars Lacey Evans, Ricochet and Cesaro.
Members will receive a similar level of VIP treatment this Friday in Las Vegas, including a backstage tour of Friday Night SmackDown, a private photo and autograph session with WWE Superstars, and a “First on the Floor” ringside photo opportunity.
“Our guests have distinctive tastes and are looking for vacations that go beyond the typical getaway,” said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. “Through our Events of a Lifetime program and this partnership with WWE, we’re offering members exclusive access to their favorite personalities at these events.”
To learn more about Diamond Resorts, visit DiamondResorts.com.
