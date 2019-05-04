My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar Returning to WWE Network on May 6

– Per WWE Network News, the My Son Is a WWE Superstar and My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar short mini-documentaries will be returning to the WWE Network. They were previously removed from the Network’s archives a few months ago.

The digital series will be restored to the network later on May 6. They will be added to a new category in the “Original” section for the network. Here’s a full list of the episodes being restored to the collection:

Seth Rollins [Duration: 11:47]

Seth Rollins’ mom recalls stories about his fearless childhood growing up in Buffalo, Iowa, her joy and pride at his WrestleMania 31 surprise and more. Rollins relives experiences as a little brother, his journey of self-discovery, and road to sports-entertainment Superstardom. Plus, go behind the scenes at Rollins’ wrestling school.

Alexa Bliss [Duration: 15:32]

For the first time ever, Alexa Bliss’ parents reveal the emotional story of their daughter overcoming an eating disorder and completing her journey to become Women’s Champion in WWE. Plus, join Bliss on a trip down memory lane as she returns to her teenaged cheerleading gym.

The Miz [Duration: 10:21]

Growing up, The Miz always stole the show in whatever he was doing. Hear personal stories from his parents, recounting how competitive and driven The Miz has been. Plus, follow The Miz as he returns to his high school and relives his time as a basketball and baseball player for the school and working at his dad’s sandwich restaurant.

Finn Balor [Duration: 10:53]

Finn Balor’s parents proudly tell personal stories about their son’s sports-entertainment journey from Ireland to Japan to WWE. Balor shares childhood memories of being a member of the WWE Universe and following his lifelong dream to compete in the ring around the world.

Nia Jax [Duration: 14:18]

Nia Jax’s mom and brothers recount The Irresistible Force’s journey from the basketball court and the soccer field to the fashion runway and the Raw Women’s Championship. Hear the stories that formed Nia Jax into the woman and WWE Superstar she has become. Plus, join Nia, her dad and others as they celebrate sports-entertainment’s Samoan legacy.

Kevin Owens [Duration: 12:10]

Kevin Owens returns home to Marieville, Quebec, Canada and remembers his childhood. Owens’ parents reveal what he was like as a child, how they supported his wrestling dreams, and more in this episode of My Son Is a WWE Superstar.

Mandy Rose [Duration: 15:44]

Meet the parents of Mandy Rose as they look back at her tomboy days, working at the family deli and much more. Mandy reveals an embarrassing family nickname and reminisces about her days playing basketball and studying dance in high school.

Braun Strowman [Duration: 14:18]

Braun Strowman’s parents reveal what it was like to raise a future Monster Among Men. Braun’s dad discusses the family’s softball legacy. Braun visits his old stomping grounds in his hometown, and reminisces about past jobs.

Titus O’Neil [Duration: 14:38]

Titus O’Neil’s mom opens up about overcoming the struggles of being a young mother and the thrill of seeing her son on TV. Titus recalls the rocky road that took him from a hard childhood to graduating from college and joining WWE.

Carmella [Duration: 13:34]

Carmella’s parents look back at her father’s time competing in WWE and raising a fabulous champion. Carmella remembers her time as a cheerleader and performing plays and fashion shows co-starring her younger sister for their parents.