WWE News: WWE Network Special For Intercontinental Title Airing Next Week, Batista Thanks His Stuntmen, The Rock Says His Wedding Was Beautiful

– There will be a special on the WWE Network on September 1 that will run for six hours clled “20 Matches that Define the Intercontinental Title.” Zack Ryder will be the host.

Here’s a synopsis: In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Intercontinental Championship, join former champion Zack Ryder as he watches 20 of the greatest matches that made the title prestigious, featuring Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Seth Rollins and more in classic matches and forgotten gems.

– The Rock recently had an interview with Good Morning America in which he talked about his recent wedding, which he said was “beautiful.”

– In a post on Instagram, Batista thanked all the stuntmen he’s worked with over the years, particularly the ones he’s working with on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.