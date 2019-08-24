wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Network Special For Intercontinental Title Airing Next Week, Batista Thanks His Stuntmen, The Rock Says His Wedding Was Beautiful
– There will be a special on the WWE Network on September 1 that will run for six hours clled “20 Matches that Define the Intercontinental Title.” Zack Ryder will be the host.
Here’s a synopsis: In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Intercontinental Championship, join former champion Zack Ryder as he watches 20 of the greatest matches that made the title prestigious, featuring Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Seth Rollins and more in classic matches and forgotten gems.
– The Rock recently had an interview with Good Morning America in which he talked about his recent wedding, which he said was “beautiful.”
– In a post on Instagram, Batista thanked all the stuntmen he’s worked with over the years, particularly the ones he’s working with on Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.
View this post on Instagram
Impossible challenge of the day!! Spot the actor! Everyone says actors would be exposed for the tough guys they’re NOT if it wasn’t for stunt people…. you decide! Challenge made!! … seriously I thank God for these badasses everyday. Thanks for putting it on the line for us day in and day out. We got a kick ass team on Army of the Dead led by Damon Caro and of corse always by my side making me look cool is my #badmamajama homie @rob__degroot rehearsing on their day off with some of the rest of team #AOTD @diddydarnell @joshfriedstunts @coxjefferson @nat_pad @athenaperample @colby_lemmo @spiderfreerunning #dreamchasers
