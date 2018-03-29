WWE News: WWE To Announce WWE Network Subscriber Count After Wrestlemania, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano Hype Match, Latest UpUpDownDown Video

– WWE has announced that they will host a conference call on April 9, the day after Wrestlemania, the provide an updated WWE Network subscriber count. It will start at 4 PM ET and will be hosted by co-presidents George A. Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson.

WWE wrote: “All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 6005057). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call. The presentation referenced during the call will be made available on April 9, 2018 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.”

– Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano both hyped their unsanctioned match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans on Twitter:

Finally. 10 months later.. It's happening.#NXTTakeOver: New Orleans. No where to run, no where to hide. Once that bell rings.. you're mine. #UnsanctionedMatch pic.twitter.com/fQvVoqRCfO — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 29, 2018

🖤Chicago: broke your heart 🖤Philly: crushed your spirit 🖤Atlanta: ended your career 🖤New Orleans: good f'n luck pic.twitter.com/1P1lSGiz3H — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) March 29, 2018

– Xavier Woods plays Electronauts VR in the latest UpUpDownDown: