WWE Network Subscribers at 1.46 Million Average

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WWE released their 2020 Q1 WWE financials this afternoon, and revealed the WWE Network subscriber numbers…

* WWE Network average paid subscribers were 1.46 million (down 8%), consistent with the Company’s guidance

