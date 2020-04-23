wrestling / News
WWE Network Subscribers at 1.46 Million Average
April 23, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released their 2020 Q1 WWE financials this afternoon, and revealed the WWE Network subscriber numbers…
* WWE Network average paid subscribers were 1.46 million (down 8%), consistent with the Company’s guidance
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Discusses How Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Treated Her Backstage at NXT TakeOver After She Was Shown On Camera, What Cameraman Told Adam Cole After
- More Clues Revealed on Smackdown Audio, Adjusted Vocal Audio, Xavier Woods Denies It’s Him Again
- Torrie Wilson Claims Undertaker’s Ex-Wife Tried To Beat Her Up
- Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards Apologize For Missing Impact Wrestling Rebellion