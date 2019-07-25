wrestling / News
WWE Network Subscribers at 1.69 Million, Down 6 Percent
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
WWE announced their Q2 financial results this morning, and revealed that WWE Network average paid subscribers decreased 6% to approximately 1.69 million, which was consistent with the Company’s guidance. For the third quarter 2019, the Company projects average paid subscribers of approximately 1.53 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. Given the actual and projected subscriber declines, the Company does not expect to achieve record subscribers for the full year. Digital video views increased 17% to 9.0 billion; hours consumed increased by 22% to 324 million hours across digital platforms; and social media followers increased 10% to over 1.02 billion
