WWE Network Updates Appear to Have Caused Summerslam Streaming Issues

August 12, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series

A lot of fans complained over the weekend that the new updates to WWE Network which were made recently resulted in streaming issues for NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and Summerslam. Below are some tweets from some of the fans who experienced streaming issues for the shows (via Fightful).

