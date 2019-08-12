WWE Network Updates Appear to Have Caused Summerslam Streaming Issues

A lot of fans complained over the weekend that the new updates to WWE Network which were made recently resulted in streaming issues for NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and Summerslam. Below are some tweets from some of the fans who experienced streaming issues for the shows (via Fightful).

Man, the new update for the WWE Network is fucking garbage. It keeps buffering every 5 seconds & I’m sure it’s happening to everyone. I don’t know what it is or is this WWE telling us “Please don’t watch this PPV, we know it’s gonna be complete garbage.”#SummerSlam — I’m A JD Guy #TeamJD (@MrEddieKing) August 11, 2019

Turned the Summerslam kickoff on, went to get a drink and came back to the same buffering issue I (and many others) had last night. @WWENetwork please sort this out — Lunakind (@gtaspec) August 11, 2019