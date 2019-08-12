wrestling / News
WWE Network Updates Appear to Have Caused Summerslam Streaming Issues
A lot of fans complained over the weekend that the new updates to WWE Network which were made recently resulted in streaming issues for NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and Summerslam. Below are some tweets from some of the fans who experienced streaming issues for the shows (via Fightful).
Man, the new update for the WWE Network is fucking garbage. It keeps buffering every 5 seconds & I’m sure it’s happening to everyone.
I don’t know what it is or is this WWE telling us “Please don’t watch this PPV, we know it’s gonna be complete garbage.”#SummerSlam
— I’m A JD Guy #TeamJD (@MrEddieKing) August 11, 2019
Turned the Summerslam kickoff on, went to get a drink and came back to the same buffering issue I (and many others) had last night. @WWENetwork please sort this out
— Lunakind (@gtaspec) August 11, 2019
#SummerSlam. #WWENetwork This streaming issue is getting old. pic.twitter.com/o18faT2WXq
— Tim McKay (@othytimquejac) August 12, 2019
hey @wwe please fix the audio sync issue on the #WWENetwork especially on the day of Summerslam!! makes watching #NXTTakeOverToronto no good! Your "improved" network might be new but a big downgrade in quality..will cancel if not fixed..lots of other complaining as well. @TripleH
— Tracy Doyle O||||||O (@T_Doyle) August 11, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended
- Matt Riddle Says He Had a Tense Interaction With Goldberg at SummerSlam