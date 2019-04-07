wrestling / News
What’s Coming to WWE Network This Week: Worlds Collide, Table For 3, More
– WWE has updated its schedule with what’s coming to the WWE Network this coming week after WrestleMania. The lineup is new content is below:
Monday:
* After Raw: Table For 3 (Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Adam Cole)
Tuesday:
* 10 PM ET: 205 Live
Wednesday:
* 3 PM ET: NXT UK (Jinny vs. Toni Storm)
* 8 PM ET: NXT (Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, Candice LaRae vs. Aliyah)
Friday:
* 11:30 AM ET: Zack and Curt: Figure It – “On the first episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ new toy hunting show, Zack breaks the bank on a rare piece of action figure history.”
* 7:30 PM ET: This Week in WWE
* 9:58 PM ET: WCW Thunder’s April 15th, 1999 episode – “Stevie Ray challenges Diamond Dallas Page for the WCW World Heavyweight Title. Plus, Buff Bagwell, Juventud Guerrera, and more in action!”
Saturday:
* 10 AM ET: WWE Superstars’ October 10th, 1992 episode – “Razor Ramon takes to the ring to show his dominance in singles competition. Plus, Bret Hart, High Energy, Max Moon, and many more!”
Sunday:
* 8 PM ET: When Worlds Collide
* 9 PM ET: WWE Chronicle – Roman Reigns
