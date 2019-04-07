What’s Coming to WWE Network This Week: Worlds Collide, Table For 3, More

– WWE has updated its schedule with what’s coming to the WWE Network this coming week after WrestleMania. The lineup is new content is below:

Monday:

* After Raw: Table For 3 (Johnny Gargano, Ricochet and Adam Cole)

Tuesday:

* 10 PM ET: 205 Live

Wednesday:

* 3 PM ET: NXT UK (Jinny vs. Toni Storm)

* 8 PM ET: NXT (Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, Candice LaRae vs. Aliyah)

Friday:

* 11:30 AM ET: Zack and Curt: Figure It – “On the first episode of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins’ new toy hunting show, Zack breaks the bank on a rare piece of action figure history.”

* 7:30 PM ET: This Week in WWE

* 9:58 PM ET: WCW Thunder’s April 15th, 1999 episode – “Stevie Ray challenges Diamond Dallas Page for the WCW World Heavyweight Title. Plus, Buff Bagwell, Juventud Guerrera, and more in action!”

Saturday:

* 10 AM ET: WWE Superstars’ October 10th, 1992 episode – “Razor Ramon takes to the ring to show his dominance in singles competition. Plus, Bret Hart, High Energy, Max Moon, and many more!”

Sunday:

* 8 PM ET: When Worlds Collide

* 9 PM ET: WWE Chronicle – Roman Reigns