WWE News: Possible Launch Period for Tiered Network, Pete Dunne Moving to US, Toni Storm Possibly Moving to NXT Brand

– PWInsider has a report with more details on the upcoming rollout for the tiered version of the WWE Network. According to the report, there’s been talk of launching the new tiered version in January 2020.

Additionally, WWE has been speaking with independent wrestling promotions on their interest to have streaming content on the revamped Network. The report notes that there’s been talk of WWE reaching out as far as lucha libre promotions in Mexico.

– PWInsider reports that former WWE UK champion Pete Dunne is in the process of moving to the US full time. That means he can likely be expected as a major part of NXT after the USA Network move. There’s also talk of NXT UK’s Toni Storm being featured more in the NXT brand in the future rather than NXT UK.