WWE News: New Series Coming To WWE Network, TLC Special Premiering After Raw

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series

– WWE Network announced a new series “Break It Down” will premiere on Jan. 5. The show teases that fans will “hear the story behind some of the biggest matches and moments in WWE History from the Superstars that lived them.”

– In other Network news, WWE Network News reports “WWE: Day Of – TLC 2019” will premiere following WWE Raw on Monday, Dec. 30.

WWE Day Of – TLC 2019
Go behind the scenes and follow your favorite WWE Superstars as they prepare to compete at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019.

