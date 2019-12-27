wrestling / News
WWE News: New Series Coming To WWE Network, TLC Special Premiering After Raw
– WWE Network announced a new series “Break It Down” will premiere on Jan. 5. The show teases that fans will “hear the story behind some of the biggest matches and moments in WWE History from the Superstars that lived them.”
Hear the story behind some of the biggest matches and moments in WWE History from the Superstars that lived them. The WWE Network premiere of #BreakItDown streams January 5th! pic.twitter.com/69OX5IU7rW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 26, 2019
– In other Network news, WWE Network News reports “WWE: Day Of – TLC 2019” will premiere following WWE Raw on Monday, Dec. 30.
WWE Day Of – TLC 2019
Go behind the scenes and follow your favorite WWE Superstars as they prepare to compete at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2019.
More Trending Stories
- Nick Patrick Calls Ultimate Warrior the Worst ‘Big Money Guy’ He Ever Worked With, Reveals How Warrior Once Injured His Knee
- Jim Ross Weighs In on Young Bucks Leaving Twitter, Criticism of Dark Order Segment, Believes Those Issues Will Be Fixed
- Details on More Names Who Were At December WWE Tryout: Will Brooks, Anthony Henry, More
- Nick Patrick Reveals Sharmell Sullivan and Melina Almost Came to Blows Before Wrestler’s Court in WWE