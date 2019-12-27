– WWE Network announced a new series “Break It Down” will premiere on Jan. 5. The show teases that fans will “hear the story behind some of the biggest matches and moments in WWE History from the Superstars that lived them.”

– In other Network news, WWE Network News reports “WWE: Day Of – TLC 2019” will premiere following WWE Raw on Monday, Dec. 30.