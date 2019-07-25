WWE Network VIP Tier to Offer Independent Wrestling, Changes Coming Over Next Year

– It looks like the WWE Network will be going through some changes over the next year. As previously reported, WWE is in the midst of revamping the WWE Network this week. This includes a redesign for the app and streaming service. Additionally, future changes include a long-planned tiered version for subscribers. PWInsider has an update on how the new tiered system will work for the Network. These topics were discussed during the WWE Q2 Investors call earlier today.

Per the report, there will be a free version that will feature programming that’s free for all to stream. This free tiered version will be introduced first in about several months. Then, WWE is going to introduce the new VIP tier about several months after that. The new VIP tier is expected to feature “additional programming similar to the EVOLVE 10th anniversary celebration that WWE Network streamed earlier this month.”

WWE officials did not go over the pricing for the planned VIP tier. Independent wrestling that could appear on the Network, besides EVOLVE, would likely be independent promotions WWE has worked with in the past, including PROGRESS and ICW. EVOLVE’s sister promotions are SHINE and FIP, so they could also be potential candidates for indie wrestling programming on the Network.

The PWInsider report also notes that the Network could be looking to expand its service as a destination for pro wrestling content, similar to how UFC Fight Pass now streams non-UFC content for MMA and other combat sports.

It was noted during today’s investors call that changes for the WWE Network will be made over the course of the next 12 months.