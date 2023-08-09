WWE Reportedly Never Considered Another Ending to Summerslam Main Event

As previously reported, Roman Reigns defeated Jey Uso at WWE Summerslam with the help of Jey’s twin brother Jimmy. According to Dave Meltzer in an interview with McGuire on Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), WWE never considered any kind of alternate plan for the match’s ending and Jey Uso winning wasn’t discussed.

He said: “I never even heard anyone discuss that as a possibility. I mean, obviously, they’ve already got whatever it is. They’ve got plans going for Roman as champion for months down the line, so Jey wasn’t going to win. I’ve got to think Cody is eventually winning it, so it’s just a question of keeping him hot enough. Brock did a great job with Cody.”

When asked if Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes could have main evented, he added: “Roman was the main event by far. Could they have put it higher on the card? Yes, but you know Brock. He likes to get out of dodge. If it was a normal show, Brock would’ve been in the opener and gotten out, but because of Logan Paul basically insisting on being in the opener, Brock had to go to the second match.“