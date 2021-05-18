WWE News: New 24/7 Champion Crowned on Raw, Nikki Cross Makes Raw Return

WWE saw a new 24/7 Champion crowned on tonight’s episode of Raw. Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth with a roll-up to capture the title. You can see a clip from the segment below, which saw Truth suggest he may be done with the title chase. Xavier Woods later tried to sneak up on Tozawa to win the title but was unsuccessful.

This marks Tozawa’s 10th run with the championship, and ends Truth’s 52nd title run at 28 days. Truth won the title from Joseph Average on April 19th.

– Nikki Cross made her return to Raw on tonight’s show. Cross was a lumberjack in the John Morrison vs. Damien Priest match, making her first appearance on the show since early February. She returned to WWE TV last week on Main Event.