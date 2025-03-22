wrestling / News
WWE News: New ‘4’ Teaser Airs on Smackdown, Street Profits Get New Theme Song
– A “4” teaser aired on WWE Smackdown for the second week in a row. As noted, last week’s show featured the mysterious vignette and a new one aired on this week’s show. You can check it out below:
🚨 ANOTHER ALEISTER BLACK TEASER!!! 👀👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eH983WxLDr
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 21, 2025
– The Street Profits debuted a new entrance theme for their first episode as the new WWE Tag Team Champions. You can check out the theme below.
The Profits found themselves in a segment with Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly, the latter of whom reminded everyone that they have a title shot. The Profits faced Berto and Angle in a non-title match and came out with the win.
Los Street Profits vuelven a su tema de def rebel NOOOOOOOOOOO #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mPtdloC5mi
— LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) March 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Update on Alexa Bliss After She Was Pulled From WWE World During Wrestlemania Week
- More on WWE’s Policy For WWE ID Wrestlers Working Independent Events
- Jim Ross Thinks Steve Austin Held A Grudge Against Owen Hart After Neck Injury
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents