WWE News: New ‘4’ Teaser Airs on Smackdown, Street Profits Get New Theme Song

– A “4” teaser aired on WWE Smackdown for the second week in a row. As noted, last week’s show featured the mysterious vignette and a new one aired on this week’s show. You can check it out below:

– The Street Profits debuted a new entrance theme for their first episode as the new WWE Tag Team Champions. You can check out the theme below.

The Profits found themselves in a segment with Legado Del Fantasma and Pretty Deadly, the latter of whom reminded everyone that they have a title shot. The Profits faced Berto and Angle in a non-title match and came out with the win.