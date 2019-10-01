WWE News: Baron Corbin’s Throne Collapses During Raw, Dominik Dijakovic on Brock Lesnar Attack, Video of AOP Vignette From Raw

– During last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw main event, a fan in attendance managed to capture video of King Baron Corbin’s throne collapsing and breaking during the show. You can check out that clip that was posted on Twitter below.

– NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic commented on Brock Lesnar beating up Dominick Mysterio on last night’s edition of Raw. You can check out his tweet below. Dijakovic tweeted, “So you like beating up Dominik’s, @BrockLesnar?” I don’t expect Lesnar to pick a fight or attack Dijakovic anytime soon.

So you like beating up Dominik’s, @BrockLesnar? — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) October 1, 2019

– The video segment featuring the Authors of Pain that aired on Raw last night is now available, courtesy of WWE. You can check out that video below.