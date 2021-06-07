wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s New Day: Feel the Power Now Online, Bianca Belair & Montez Ford React to Their Action Figures
June 7, 2021 | Posted by
– The new episode of The New Day: Feel the Power is online, with a host of stories from the trio. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:
“Kofi goes Super Saiyan as the guys discuss Clash of Clans beef, E’s dreams of levitation, and the cooling properties of condiments. All accompanied by a flawless, textbook introduction from Dan!”
– Bianca Belair has posted a new YouTube video of herself and Montez Ford reacting to seeing their action figures in stores for the first time:
More Trending Stories
- Aleister Black Tells Fans Not To Get Mad At WWE Creative, Says Bruce Prichard Protected Him
- Shingo Takagi Wins IWGP World Title at NJPW Dominion (Pics, Video)
- Shawn Michaels On Whether He Considers Himself The GOAT, What He Enjoyed Most About His In-Ring Career
- Jim Ross Recalls Memorable Sit-Down Interview With Mankind, Vince McMahon Reacting With Famous Line