WWE News: Best Of New Day Marathon, Survivor Series 1996 Match, Sale On December Smackdown Tickets

WWE has released a marathon of the New Day’s best matches. You can see the video below, described as follows:

Celebrate 10 years of The Power of Positivity with some of the greatest matches from The New Day, including showdowns against The Usos, Roman Reigns & Randy Orton, The Dudleys, and so much more.

– The WWE Vault YouTube account released the full Survivor Series 1996 Free For All Match:

– The XL Center in Hartford has announced a Buy One, Get One sale on tickets for the December 13th episode of Smackdown. The announcement reads as follows (per PWInsider):

To mark the 3-week countdown to Friday Night Smackdown arriving in Hartford, we are offering a 24-hour BOGO sale good through tomorrow at 10:00AM with code COUNTDOWN! Steps to using the COUNTDOWN promo code on Ticketmaster:

1) Click the ‘Buy Tickets’ button below

2) Click the ‘unlock’ button

3) Type in COUNTDOWN

4) Click unlock again

5) Select your tickets

6) Enjoy WWE SmackDown! *Limit 4 per person, do NOT select your seats/tickets until AFTER you have unlocked the promo. Offer valid 11/22 10am – 11/23 10am ONLY. Don’t miss out on seeing the stars enter the ring in Hartford, including the Undisputed WWE Champion ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, United States LA Knight, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Bayley, Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa! (Card is subject to change) *Fees and restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased tickets.

You can get the tickets here.