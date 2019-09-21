WWE Raw and Smackdown Rumored to be Getting New Entrance Stages Soon

– According to a report by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, Smackdown and Raw will be receiving entrance sets in the coming weeks, and this upcoming week will the final one for the entrance sets/stages for the WWE programs. Smackdown moves to the FOX Network on Friday, October 4. Also, the September 30 edition of Raw that week will mark the season premiere of Raw at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Per the report, “This coming week of TV is the final week with the current entrance stage. Both RAW & SmackDown are getting an updated, fresh feeling set.” Additionally, the account stated that both shows will have sets that look different from each other.

As previously reported, WWE announced the next WWE Draft, which will take place on the October 11 edition of Friday Night Smackdown and the October 14 edition of the following Monday Night Raw.

