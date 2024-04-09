More on WWE Pushing ‘New Era’ Over Wrestlemania Weekend, Efforts to Distance Company From Vince McMahon

While no one can seem to agree on a name, it was clear during Wrestlemania weekend that WWE is pushing this as a ‘new era’ for the company. Fightful Select reports that this is all part of a plan for the company to distance itself from Vince McMahon now that he’s gone from the company. McMahon has been accused of sex trafficking, rape and more in a lawsuit from former staffer Janel Grant and is also under federal investigation. He left the company earlier this year and has denied any wrongdoing. However, WWE is still hoping to create separation and wants to establish that Vince is gone and he is not coming back. As noted, there were many in WWE who were looking forward to this year’s event being the first without Vince involved.

Prior to his resignation, McMahon had left the company from August until mid-December 2022, but then returned and was making decisions remotely. Now that he is gone, many of his rules and ways of doing things are gone as well. Ibou of WrestlePurists noted that a WWE source said that the company was “deliberately moving away from the terminology of Sports Entertainment.” While a rule hasn’t been officially given to anyone, a source noted that “pro wrestling” itself is no longer considered a “dirty word.” In fact, there aren’t many dirty words and those that do exist are said anyway.

McMahon himself is now a dirty word, it seems, as WWE does not want him referenced by name on their shows or featured in archive footage if possible.

One change from Vince’s time is Cody Rhodes calling Bruce Prichard and Triple H to the ring at Wrestlemania. The two weren’t expecting it and it’s something McMahon would have been against. Some fans expressed concern that Prichard, who acted as McMahon’s proxy in the past, could possibly have had knowledge of McMahon’s actions. That same concern was shared about Nick Khan. However, one source noted that if that turns out to be the case, “nobody is indispensable as it relates to this.” It was noted that WWE is not only surviving, but thriving, without McMahon, John Laurinaitis or Kevin Dunn (who left for unrelated reasons). WWE talent were told that Endeavor believes anyone can be replaced, even important figures.

Going into last night’s RAW, there was the thought that it would have been much better without him involved. The year before, he showed up, tore up the script and wrote a new one that ended up being what aired. Those involved with Monday’s episode were optimistic going on, as they believed it would be fun and show that things have changed.

A producer noted: “The most successful periods of WWE were babyface periods where fans were passionate about talent and they were rewarded, and this weekend felt like that.“