WWE News: More Funko Pops Revealed at Toy Fair, WrestleMania Week Activity Tickets Available, and New Merchandise Available at Shop

– Funko revealed some new WWE Pop! vinyl figures at the New York Toy Fair this week. These include Jake Roberts, Shawn Michaels in his WrestleMania 12 attire, and an FYE exclusive two-pack featuring WCW-era Sting and Lex Luger. You can check out some photos of those below.

– Tickets are now available for all of the WrestleMania Week activities for WWE.

– New Goldust merchandise a new AJ Styles shirt are now on sale at the WWE Shop.