WWE’s New India TV Rights Deals Could Have Resulted In Increase In Stock

Barron’s reports that WWE stock is going up again (up 8.78% on Wednesday) after dropping 26% in October. A report from Guggenheim’s Curry Baker about WWE’s upcoming Indian TV rights deal could be the reason for the increase.

Baker wrote: “We believe the setup into the India renewal is oddly reminiscent of how the stock was positioned heading into the U.S. renewal last year. India’s competitive, growing media ecosystem appears poised to deliver a win for WWE and its shareholders.”

Co-president George Barrios said during the summer that WWE planned to announce the deals during the first half of 2019, with a UK deal finalized by the end of the year. Baker predicts that the value will rise 38% through 2024, and will increase from 10% of revenue in 2017 to almost 17%. Baker’s share price target went from $100 to $105. WWE stock closed on Wednesday at $71.01. 2019 will be the first year of WWE’s new US TV agreements with FOX and NBC Universal, a 3x increase from the current deals.