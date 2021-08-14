WWE News: New Live Events Announced, Naomi Back on Twitter

– WWE has announced several new live events to take place in October. PWInsider reports that the following live events are set for the show:

* October 1: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center – Friday Night Smackdown

* October 3: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena – WWE Supershow

* October 4: Nashville, TN – Monday Night RAW

* October 15: Ontario, CA – Friday Night Smackdown

* October 16: Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Event Center – WWE Supershow

* October 17: El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center – WWE Supershow

* October 18: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center – Monday Night RAW

– Naomi is back on Twitter after having deactivated her account back in July. The Smackdown star posted to Twitter: