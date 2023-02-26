wrestling / News
WWE Announces New NXT Live Events In April
February 26, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced three new NXT live events for April in Florida. PWInsider reports that the following live events have been announced, with pre-show Q&As with NXT stars for an additional fee:
April 15th: Gainesville, Florida – MLK Center
April 28th: Jacksonville, Florida – Armory
April 29th: Lakeland, Florida- Armory
