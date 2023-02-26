wrestling / News

WWE Announces New NXT Live Events In April

February 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced three new NXT live events for April in Florida. PWInsider reports that the following live events have been announced, with pre-show Q&As with NXT stars for an additional fee:

April 15th: Gainesville, Florida – MLK Center
April 28th: Jacksonville, Florida – Armory
April 29th: Lakeland, Florida- Armory

