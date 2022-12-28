wrestling / News
WWE Announces New NXT Live Events From January Through March
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced several new NXT live events to take place starting in January. The company has announced the following shows for the brand, all of which are set for Florida:
* January 6: Venice, Florida
* January 7: Largo, Florida
* January 20: Ft. Pierce, Florida
* January 21: Melbourne, Florida
* February 10: Tampa, Florida
* February 11: Citrus Springs, Florida
* February 24: Jacksonville, Florida
* February 25: Lakeland, Florida
* March 10: Dade City, Florida
* March 11: St. Petersburg, Florida
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says New AEW Dynamite Won’t Have a Finger Poke of Doom, on WCW Comparisons
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls His 1997 Contract Talks With WCW, Father Getting Involved With WWF Talks
- William Regal’s Co-Host On What He Learned From Regal, Being Inspired By Him
- Cody Rhodes Says He Plans To Pick Up Where He Left Off in 2023