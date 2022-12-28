wrestling / News

WWE Announces New NXT Live Events From January Through March

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced several new NXT live events to take place starting in January. The company has announced the following shows for the brand, all of which are set for Florida:

* January 6: Venice, Florida

* January 7: Largo, Florida

* January 20: Ft. Pierce, Florida

* January 21: Melbourne, Florida

* February 10: Tampa, Florida

* February 11: Citrus Springs, Florida

* February 24: Jacksonville, Florida

* February 25: Lakeland, Florida

* March 10: Dade City, Florida

* March 11: St. Petersburg, Florida

