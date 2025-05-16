wrestling / News
WWE Announces New NXT Recruits
May 15, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has revealed three new recruits for NXT. The company posted to the NXT Twitter account to announce that Shady Elnahas, Francois Prinsloo, and Aaron Fara have joined the Performance Center as recruits, as you can see below.
Elnahas is a former judo champion with wins at the 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Pan-American Games, and represented Canada at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics. Prinsloo was also at the 2024 Olympics, repping South Africa in discus throwing. Finally, Fara represented Austria in Judo at the 2024 Olympics.
They got NeXT 😤#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/B57GBqu47p
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 15, 2025
