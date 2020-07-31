Various News: WWE Hires New NXT Writers, The Rock’s Jungle Cruise Delayed

– PWInsider reports that WWE has hired two to three new writers for NXT.

– Disney announced today that Jungle Cruise, which stars The Rock and Emily Blunt, has been delayed again, this time to July 30th, 2021. The film stars The Rock as the captain of a small riverboat that takes travelers into a jungle filled with reptiles and animals. The movie is based on the ride of the same name at DisneyWorld.

The Rock and his production company are also making a 10 episode documentary series for Disney+ that will look at the history of the most popular rides at Disney theme parks. No word on when that series will be released.