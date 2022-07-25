wrestling / News

WWE News: New Playlist Looks at Logan Paul vs. The Miz, Xavier Woods’ Latest WWE 2K22 Video

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Miz Logan Paul Image Credit: WWE

– A new episode of WWE Playlist looks at Logan Paul and The Miz’s road to Summerslam. You can check out the video below, which is described as follows:

“From WrestleMania teammates to SummerSlam opponents, look back at this rivalry between Logan Paul and The Miz.”

– The latest UpUpDownDown video continues Xavier Woods’ play of WWE 2K22’s MyRise mode:

