WWE News: New Playlist Looks at Logan Paul vs. The Miz, Xavier Woods’ Latest WWE 2K22 Video
July 25, 2022 | Posted by
– A new episode of WWE Playlist looks at Logan Paul and The Miz’s road to Summerslam. You can check out the video below, which is described as follows:
“From WrestleMania teammates to SummerSlam opponents, look back at this rivalry between Logan Paul and The Miz.”
– The latest UpUpDownDown video continues Xavier Woods’ play of WWE 2K22’s MyRise mode:
