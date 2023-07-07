WWE Has A New Rule At Florida Live Events About Concealed Weapons

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that because of a new law in Florida that went into effect last Saturday, WWE has a new rule regarding concealed weapons at live events. The new law allows citizens to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

However, they will not be able to carry those weapons into WWE events. At any event in Florida, including the performance center, firearms and concealed weapons are not permitted. If anyone shows up to a WWE event with a weapon, they will be told to take it back to their car. WWE also won’t allow attendees to check-in and leave a weapon at the arena to pick it up later.