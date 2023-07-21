wrestling / News
WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight’s Smackdown
WWE has announced a new segment for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, which will feature Women’s Champion Asuka. Specifically, the Empress of Tomorrow will learn her opponent for this year’s Summerslam. Both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have been vying for a title shot, with Bayley and IYO SKY also recently getting involved. The updated lineup includes:
* United States Championship Invitational: Rey Mysterio vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes
* Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown for the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement with Jey Uso
* Asuka learns her Summerslam opponent
