WWE News: New Teaser Video For Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey Teaches Judo Throw

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Firefly Funhouse WWE Raw

– WWE has released a new teaser video for Bray Wyatt, highlighting his recent post about finishing what he started. You can see the video below as Wyatt gets closer and closer to debuting his character on live TV, along with his original tweet:

– Ronda Rousey appears in a new video from her YouTube channel, in which she gives a new judo lesson:

Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey

