WWE News: New Teaser Video For Bray Wyatt, Ronda Rousey Teaches Judo Throw
June 28, 2019
– WWE has released a new teaser video for Bray Wyatt, highlighting his recent post about finishing what he started. You can see the video below as Wyatt gets closer and closer to debuting his character on live TV, along with his original tweet:
This year I’m gonna finish everything I started so long ago.
It’s me.
It’s always been me.
Yowie Wowie to the people
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 25, 2019
This is a friendship that will never ever end. #YowieWowie@WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/tmyx9JqoXa
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2019
– Ronda Rousey appears in a new video from her YouTube channel, in which she gives a new judo lesson:
